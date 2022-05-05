Rosemont's 'Rockin' in the Park' free concert series is back for the summer
Rosemont is setting the stage for the free summer concert series, "Rockin' in the Park," to return at the end of May.
The series, which kicks off Sunday, May 29, will feature free shows from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday along with some weekend and holiday evening events from June 2 through Sept. 1. The concerts will take place on the Parkway Bank Park's entertainment district's lawn (at 5501 Park Place, Rosemont) and will feature food and beverage vendors. The Thursday night performances will conclude with a musical fireworks display.
Here's the summer lineup:
Sunday, May 29 -- Hi Infidelity
Thursday, June 2 -- Portrait
Thursday, June 9 -- Led Zeppelin 2
Thursday, June 16 -- Departure
Thursday, June 23 -- Southern Accents
Friday, June 24 -- Yachtley Crew with special guests The Millennials
Thursday, June 30 -- Heart to HeartBreaker
Monday, July 4 -- Silver Bullet Band STL
Thursday, July 7 -- Rush Tribute Project
Thursday, July 14 -- Ticket to the Moon
Thursday, July 21 -- Atomic Punks
Thursday, July 28 -- Echoes of Pompeii
Friday, July 29 -- Bruce in the USA with Deadfest
Thursday, August 4 -- American English
Thursday, August 11 -- Rumours ATL
Thursday, August 18 -- Mötley Inc.
Thursday, August 25 -- Heartache Tonight
Friday, August 26 -- Bee Gees Gold with The Wayouts
Thursday, September 1 -- Elton Rohn
For details on the concert series, visit rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.