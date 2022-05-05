Rosemont's 'Rockin' in the Park' free concert series is back for the summer

Yachtley Crew brings soft-rock classics to the Rosemont "Rockin' in the Park" free summer concert series Friday, June 24, with The Millennials. Courtesy of Yachtley Crew

Catch Fleetwood Mac tribute Rumours ATL at Rosemont's "Rockin' in the Park" free summer concert series Thursday, Aug. 11. Courtesy of Rumours ATL

Bee Gees Gold brings Rosemont's "Rockin' in the Park" free summer concert series into the disco era Friday, Aug. 26. Courtesy of Bee Gees Gold

Led Zeppelin 2 plays the Rosemont "Rockin' in the Park" free summer concert series Thursday, June 9. Courtesy of Led Zeppelin 2

Rosemont is setting the stage for the free summer concert series, "Rockin' in the Park," to return at the end of May.

The series, which kicks off Sunday, May 29, will feature free shows from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday along with some weekend and holiday evening events from June 2 through Sept. 1. The concerts will take place on the Parkway Bank Park's entertainment district's lawn (at 5501 Park Place, Rosemont) and will feature food and beverage vendors. The Thursday night performances will conclude with a musical fireworks display.

Here's the summer lineup:

Sunday, May 29 -- Hi Infidelity

Thursday, June 2 -- Portrait

Thursday, June 9 -- Led Zeppelin 2

Thursday, June 16 -- Departure

Thursday, June 23 -- Southern Accents

Friday, June 24 -- Yachtley Crew with special guests The Millennials

Thursday, June 30 -- Heart to HeartBreaker

Monday, July 4 -- Silver Bullet Band STL

Thursday, July 7 -- Rush Tribute Project

Thursday, July 14 -- Ticket to the Moon

Thursday, July 21 -- Atomic Punks

Thursday, July 28 -- Echoes of Pompeii

Friday, July 29 -- Bruce in the USA with Deadfest

Thursday, August 4 -- American English

Thursday, August 11 -- Rumours ATL

Thursday, August 18 -- Mötley Inc.

Thursday, August 25 -- Heartache Tonight

Friday, August 26 -- Bee Gees Gold with The Wayouts

Thursday, September 1 -- Elton Rohn

For details on the concert series, visit rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.