National veterans organization leader to speak in Arlington Heights

Dana Atkins, president and CEO of the Military Officers Association of America

An Arlington Heights restaurant will host a gathering of current and former military officers at an event keynoted by the group's leader.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana Atkins, president and CEO of the Military Officers Association of America, will address members of the organization's North Shore and Chicago Chapter Sunday, May 15, during a luncheon at Palm Court Restaurant.

Atkins, a command pilot with more than 4,000 hours in fighter aircraft, served in a number of key command and staff positions over the course of a military career spanning more than three decades, including director of operations of the U.S. Pacific Command.

He also flew as a demonstration pilot for the European A-10 Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Since 2015, Atkins has led MOAA, a nonprofit, nonpartisan veterans service organization that advocates for a strong national defense and compensation and benefit matters for the military and veterans.

Membership in the group, which today totals more than 350,000, is open to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Surviving spouses of deceased officers also can join.

The local chapter, chartered in 1963, totals more than 200 members in Chicago and northeastern Illinois.