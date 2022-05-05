Feder: Eddie Volkman, Hannah Brummer to host mornings on Star 96.7

Alpha Media made it official Wednesday: "Eddie Volkman in the Morning with Hannah B." will debut Monday at southwest suburban adult-contemporary WSSR 96.7-FM.

The Chicago radio legend has been filling in since former morning host Kevin "Kollins" Hedemark left to run for a seat on the Will County Board in the June 28 Democratic primary.

Joining Volkman as Star 96.7 morning co-host is Hannah Brummer, a Mount Prospect resident and Elmhurst College graduate.

She'll continue as the afternoon voice of WXLC 102.3-FM, Alpha Media's north suburban hot adult-contemporary station.

"Hannah is what radio needs to survive and grow," Volkman said. "She's brilliant with social media, podcasting and engagement on multiple platforms that extend radio's evolution and reach, such as TikTok. I guess I'll have to learn to dance!"

Volkman, who previously hosted afternoons at Star 96.7, continues as program director.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.