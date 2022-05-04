Feder: Critic Aaron Barnhart delivers only streaming TV guide you'll ever need

Aaron Barnhart first made a name for himself in the early '90s as writer of the weekly fan newsletter Late Show News and the seminal website TV Barn, establishing his credentials as a discerning critic and a sharp writer.

From his home in Evanston, where the Montana native attended Northwestern University, Barnhart moved to Missouri in 1997, beginning a 15-year run as TV critic for the Kansas City Star and continuing to cover the expanding medium.

Now Barnhart and his wife are back living in Evanston -- just in time to release The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV, published this week by Quindaro Press.

It's an indispensable and authoritative compilation of reviews of more than 1,000 streaming shows -- recommended by critics and viewers -- since Barnhart became senior editor of Primetimer.com, the online guide to "queue-worthy programming, past and present" in 2019.

