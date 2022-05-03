Ravinia on sale Wednesday; Bitter Jester, Rookie and more Chicago highlights added to season

Chicago band Rookie joins the Ravinia Festival summer lineup Friday, July 8, as the venue expands its summer offerings. Courtesy of Rookie

With tickets for the summer concert season about to hit the box office, Ravinia Festival announced some additions and changes to the lineup.

Tickets for all concerts go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at ravinia.org.

Organizers expanded the offerings on the Carousel Stage on the North Lawn, some highlighting more rising stars from the Chicago-area music scene:

• Ravinia Festival's Reach Teach Play Jazz Mentors & Scholars -- June 19

• Chicago band and winner of The Bitter Jester Festival's 2021 Music Fest Competition Summer Drive -- June 23

• Son Little -- June 25

• Chicago band Rookie -- July 8

• Chicago-based Licensed to Sail DJs present Club MTV -- Aug. 26

• Chicago-based Tobacco City -- September 2

• Chicago singer KAINA -- Sept. 11

• Flor de Toloache -- Sept. 18

In addition, Ravinia added openers to select Pavilion concerts and announced the Chicago-based Adrian Dunn Singers will join the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Marcus Roberts Trio on July 16; and Chicago vocalists Devin DeSantis, Susan Moniz and Bethany Thomas will accompany Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Headley and Alexandra Billings for "Yours, Stephen Sondheim: His Letters, Mentorship and Music "with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on August 7.

Also, the Why Don't We concert slated for June 25 has been canceled.

Visit ravinia.org for tickets and more information.