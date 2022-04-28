Buffalo Theatre Ensemble announces 2022-23 season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble on Thursday announced its 2022-23 season will commence Sept. 8 with a revival of "Clybourne Park," Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize-winning companion piece to Lorraine Hansberry's seminal 1959 drama "A Raisin in the Sun."

An unflinching examination of race, bigotry and gentrification, the story unfolds in the same suburban Chicago home, 50 years apart.

That's followed by Alan Ayckbourn's 1980 farce "Seasons Greetings" (Nov. 17-Dec. 18) about high jinks that unfold during a family's disastrous Christmas reunion. The season concludes with Vince Melocchi's drama "Andy Warhol's Tomato" (Feb. 2, 2023-March 5, 2023), which tips its hat to the Cleve Carney Museum of Art/McAninch Arts Center's summer 2023 exhibition, "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection."

Set in 1946, Melocchi's play imagines 18-year-old Warhol living in the basement of a Pittsburgh bar and receiving inspiration and guidance from an unexpected source.

Performances take place at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Subscriptions are on sale now and include a season flex pass. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 6. For tickets call (630) 942-4000 or see atthemac.org.