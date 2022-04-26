Kansas to 'Carry On' at RiverEdge Park in Aurora

The classic rock band Kansas performs in concert with special guest Ambrosia at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Sunday, July 24. Courtesy of Emily Butler Photography

Kansas is coming to RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

The classic 1970s and '80s rock band, fronted since 2014 by Lombard singer Ronnie Platt, is famed for hits like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind." Kansas also released the studio album "The Absence of Presence" in 2020.

Kansas shares its concert bill with special guest Ambrosia ("Biggest Part of Me," "How Much I Feel") at 360 N. Broadway in Aurora.

General admission tickets are $43 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Visit riveredgeaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666 or visit the Paramount Theatre box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.