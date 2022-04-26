Feder: 'Seinfeld' Food Truck returns to Chicago

It's been 10 years since the "Seinfeld" Food Truck rolled into the Chicago area. Now it's coming back -- loaded with free treats (but no soup) for everyone.

To promote reruns of the classic sitcom on Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26, the truck again will distribute snacks associated with the show -- including Junior Mints, chocolate babka, black-and-white cookies and Drake's cakes.

The truck will be parked at Chicago's Jane Byrne Plaza, 180 East Randolph Street, Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and at Oak Brook Center in front of Macy's Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

