Paramount's 'Rock of Ages' revival a rockin' good time

Josh Scholl plays Stacee Jaxx, a rock god eager to go solo in "Rock of Ages," running through May 29, at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Karl Hamilton, left, plays Dennis, a Sunset Strip club owner whose business faces demolition. Shea Coffman, center, is his right-hand man Lonnie, and Kieran McCabe is the wannabe rocker Drew, in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Rock of Ages," directed and co-choreographed by Amber Mak. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Rock of Ages," the 1980s-inspired jukebox tuner, embraces every rock cliché with relish. Kieran McCabe, center, stars in Paramount Theatre's rockin' revival. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Rock of Ages" - ★ ★ ★

"Rock of Ages" embraces all the 1980s rock cliches -- from big hair and kohl-lined eyes, to bare chests and spandex, to the ubiquitous rock n' roll, hand-horn salute. And it does so with relish, as evidenced by Paramount Theatre's deliciously flamboyant, pandemic-delayed revival directed with a keen sense of humor by Amber Mak.

This gleefully self-aware 2009 jukebox tuner -- an affectionate sendup of hair metal bands and their fans -- winks and nods at its audience. Written by Chris D'Arienzo, this nostalgia trip unfolds on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip against a soundtrack of arena rock anthems and power ballads made famous by former MTV faves Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, Asia, Pat Benatar and Journey among others.

The show begins with Dan Peters -- lead guitarist for the rock-solid onstage quintet lead by conductor/keyboardist Kara Kesselring -- rising from the stage trap in a classic guitar god pose. Bathed in light, he plays a blistering solo while below stage a fan blows back his hair. With that homage to '80s rock excess, Mak sets up her enjoyably over-the-top tone for the production, which boasts several singer/actors whose rock n' roll bona fides add vocal heft to this featherlight concoction which promises nothin' but a good time and delivers, in spades.

Paramount Theatre's revival of the 1980s-inspired glam rock musical "Rock of Ages" is a rockin' good time. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The story centers around Drew (Kieran McCabe, a rock n' roll wailer in the best sense), an aspiring musician from Detroit who falls for Sherrie (Taylor DiTola, a belter who matches McCabe note-for-note), an aspiring actress from Kansas. After they meet, Drew gets Sherrie a job waitressing at The Bourbon Room, which is owned by former musician Dennis (Karl Hamilton) and managed by drummer turned sound man Lonny (Shea Coffman, whose comic timing is first-rate), who narrates the rock n' roll fairy tale. But Drew and Sherrie's budding romance is upended by the arrival of rock star Stacee Jax (Josh Scholl channeling David Lee Roth but with better pipes), who seduces and discards her.

Taylor DiTola plays an aspiring actress and Kieran McCabe, right, plays an aspiring rock musician in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Rock of Ages." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Meanwhile German developer Hertz (Michael Ehlers) and his son Franz (a puckish Nick Druzbanski) plot to replace the Strip's bars and gentlemen's clubs with fast-food franchises and retail outlets, which neighborhood activist Regina (Carisa Gonzalez, a terrific singer) opposes.

The plot is thin and so are the characters. Not every song suits the narrative, and some sexual references might not be suitable for sensitive audience members. But its message -- follow your dreams, don't settle -- bears repeating. So do chestnuts like "Just Like Paradise," "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believing," which had the audience waving digital lighters purchased in the lobby. One last dearly held cliché, enthusiastically embraced.

• • •

Location: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666, paramountaurora.com

Showtimes: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday through May 29

Running time: 2 hours, 35 minutes with intermission

Tickets: $36-$79

Parking: Limited street parking, paid lots nearby

Rating: For older teens and adults, includes mature language and sexual situations

COVID-19 precautions: Masking encouraged