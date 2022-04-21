From goblins to grandmillennials: What current design trend describes you and your home?

Plants have become popular to decorate with and they cross over into many design styles. Courtesy of JenniferRizzo.com

Every year, new home decorating trends emerge. Sometimes it feels like they are new and fresh and other times, what's old is new again when it's discovered in a slightly different way by a new generation.

Whether you're a new homeowner, at the stage of life where you're getting ready to downsize or somewhere in between, you can bring in a few elements of the newer trends without breaking the bank.

Check out the trend glossary below to see a few of the current trends and then a few suggestions of ways to incorporate them into your own home.

Don't feel like you fit into just one trend? Do you like a few different decorating styles? It's OK if you tend to cross over into multiple areas -- most people do.

Home decorating isn't one size fits all and, in the end, loving what's in your home wins over what's trending every time.

Cottagecore

Decor with a cottage feel and a romanticized version of farm life, especially the countryside. It encourages and celebrates the basics of life such as gardening, sewing, bread baking. It features decor ideals such as floral textiles and art, lived-in furniture, warm neutrals and pastels, and adding vintage and antique home decor such as dried flowers, rugs, wood bowls, pottery and crocheted or knitted textiles with natural fibers.

How to bring it into your own home: Make a statement and add large floral pattern wall paper. (If you're worried about the commitment because of old school paste wallpaper, and you remember the stress of removing it at some time in your past, you'll be happy to learn the new removable wallpaper installs more like peel-and-stick shelf paper and removes from a well-prepped wall easily.) If wallpaper seems too daunting of a task, you can always add some natural, woven blankets, framed dried art and bake some bread.

Goblincore

The Goblincore design aesthetic features elements such as moths, mushrooms, moss -- as well as a few gnomes and goblins. - Courtesy of JenniferRizzo.com

The dirtier, darker side of Cottagecore based on nature that's not necessary beautiful, and celebrates natural ecosystems. It includes themes such as mushrooms, frogs, snails, moss, soil and more. The theme also loves some goblins and gnomes thrown into the mix. It also features more organic, deep colors such as brown and green and organic materials such as wood and metal.

How to bring it into your home: Dark walls are trending again, but have a slightly different look than the early 2000s. Black, dark green and deep toned paint on walls, kitchen cabinets and furniture are a great way to bring in that Goblincore feel. For a smaller commitment, adding in moss to decor arrangements or hanging mushroom wall art lends to an organic feeling.

Grandmillennial Style

Also referred to as Grandmacore. This falls into a more traditional decorating lines and infuses antiques, flowers and items such as needlepoint with a mix of traditional style and modern elements. It emphasizes a collected, inherited feel. There is also a revival of Arts and Crafts-style wallpaper and decor within this trend (It may become a revival trend on it's own in the future.). This works great with a neutral wall color because it's a great backdrop to the pattern from the floral and pattern softgoods.

How to bring it into your home: Add a mix of floral patterns including on furniture, drapery and pillows … it's all permissible! Chinoiserie vases and ginger jars make a great statement too. For a more approachable statement, add some floral pillows to your couch and hang a pretty, detailed ornate gold mirror. It's also time to finally bring some of those family heirlooms stowed away in storage into the light of day. Use the china Grandma left you that's sitting in a box in the attic. Life is short.

Thrift Store, Estate Sale and Vintage Style

Mixing new with vintage and thrift store finds. Celebrate the old, new and "found" together. This is a great style for anyone who loves vintage and old things and/or wants to decorate in a more sustainable way. This has been an ongoing trend from the last 20 years, but the newer generation has recently discovered it not only out of nostalgia, but the want to be more eco-friendly and the necessity of affordability.

How to bring it into your home: Thrift store style is the most flexible of all the styles mentioned. It allows the flexibility of bringing used, good quality items into the home while mixing in with new purchases. Many thrift store and estate sales have items with great bones that just need a cosmetic makeover. When shopping thrift, especially softgoods and furniture, always check for off-smells, cleanliness and (yuck) bugs. To play it safe, only purchase hard items like vases and decor or art and wash any softgoods like blankets or drapes right away. If buying items like vintage lamps, take the safe route and have a licensed electrician rewire them for you.

New Midcentury Boho

The sleekness of Midcentury Modern with the relaxed look of eclectic bohemian decor. It features plants, clean lines and casual soft furnishings such as tasseled pillows, abstract and fiber art, vintage rugs and macramé. The trend highlights textures such as raw wood, leather, plaster and rattan. This style also boasts a clean color palette with warm, cozy, desert tones. Wood lovers can rejoice with this style because natural, raw and lighter stained wood is back.

How to bring it into your home: Bring in a beautiful vintage rug that adds color and texture. Rust and cream are colors that feature heavily in this style, but deep colors are also creeping in. If you have an old piece of painted furniture, consider stripping it down to bare wood and waxing the finish to let the natural beauty of the grain show through. Sprinkle plants such as Sansevieria and pothos to add a neutral green and bring in some life. For an easier way to join in the trend, add some forever (faux) plants and a vase of pampas grass and call it a day.

Squiggly and Fluted Aesthetic

Arched mirrors and raw wood are popular in the squiggly and fluted design aesthetic. - Courtesy of JenniferRizzo.com

Reminiscent of the 1970s and '80s originally and based on Italian Radicalism. This trend emphasizes fluid, soft curves, arches, asymmetrical lines and color with a focus on pastels and neutral. Shapes and decor have a feel of organic movement and textiles range from faux sherpa to chunky wool blankets and raw, natural wood. Fluted furniture with curves, pleated lamp shades and fluted wood wall treatments are also heavily featured.

How to bring it into your home: The easier way to embrace this movement is by adding in touches of it with arched or abstract shaped wall mirrors, vases with curves and sherpa-style blankets. This is a style that takes a bigger commitment with fluted walls, furniture and constructed arches in doorways, so smaller chunks are better if you're not all in.

I hope this insight to home trends inspires you to look at your space in a new way and try something new in little steps. Decorating can be a fun adventure, and no matter how you decorate your home, make sure everything you bring in you love!

• Jennifer Rizzo is an artist, designer, content creator, author, product designer and brand trend forecaster living in the West suburbs. You can find her at jenniferrizzo.com or at Jenniferrizzodesigncompany on Facebook and Instagram.