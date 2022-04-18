Naperville's Odenkirk receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jonathan Banks, from left, Vince Gilligan, Steven Ogg, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, Peter Gould and Michael Mando attend Monday's ceremony for Odenkirk's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision

Carol Burnett congratulates Bob Odenkirk on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision

Bob Odenkirk and Carol Burnett attend a ceremony honoring Odenkirk with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision

Actor Bob Odenkirk, who is a Naperville North alum, with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision

Daily Herald report

Naperville's Bob Odenkirk was immortalized Monday with the 2,720th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Naperville North High School grad received the honor just hours before the final-season premiere of his series "Better Call Saul" Monday night on AMC.

Odenkirk's terrazzo and brass star marking his nearly 40-year career in film and television resides on Vine Street in Los Angeles, in front of the Aster Hotel, according to a news release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.