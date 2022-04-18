Naperville's Odenkirk receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Updated 4/18/2022 4:20 PM
Daily Herald report
Naperville's Bob Odenkirk was immortalized Monday with the 2,720th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Naperville North High School grad received the honor just hours before the final-season premiere of his series "Better Call Saul" Monday night on AMC.
Odenkirk's terrazzo and brass star marking his nearly 40-year career in film and television resides on Vine Street in Los Angeles, in front of the Aster Hotel, according to a news release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.