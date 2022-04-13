York Drama conjuring 'Godspell' in Elmhurst

York Drama will build a "Beautiful City" with its spring musical "Godspell" at Elmhurst Unit School District 205.

This 1970s musical is inspired by the Gospel of St. Matthew and skyrocketed composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Pippin") to fame. "Godspell" also helped to popularize the music genre of Christian rock.

Rebecca Marianetti directs the production with assistance from student director Coleman Goulding and student dance captain Meg Doan.

"Godspell" will play at 7:30 p.m. April 28-30 with a 2 p.m. matinee May 1 at 162 S. York St., Elmhurst. Tickets are $15 and go on sale 9 a.m. Monday at yorkdrama.org.