Top teacher: Lake Villa music instructor named top high school music teacher of North suburbs

Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, directs student musicians on April 5. He was named the top teacher of the North suburbs region by the Illinois State Board of Education. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

His work ethic, passion and dedication to his students earned Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, one of the state's top teacher awards this year.

Hile found out he had been named the top teacher of the North suburbs region -- including Lake, McHenry and Kane counties -- during what he thought was a normal Monday faculty meeting in February.

"It was a total surprise," Hile said. "The principal made an announcement, and that's when I found out, too."

Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Antioch-Lake Villa Area High School District 117, directs student musicians on April 5 at the Lake Villa school. "It was a total surprise," Hile said of being named the top teacher of the North suburbs region. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Matthew Kastor, chair of the fine arts department and Hile's boss, nominated him for the recognition bestowed by the Illinois State Board of Education. Kastor said one thing that impresses him most about Hile is the dedication he has for his students and how much effort he puts into their experience.

"The kids identify that and enjoy working with him," Kastor said. "They are willing to work with him and for him."

Hile said most every teacher he knows can point to a teacher they had as a student who ignited their passion for education and inspired them to become educators themselves.

For Hile, it was his high school band director who, coincidentally, also was his father.

"He had a tremendously impactful effect on me in that program," Hile said.

Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, was named the Illinois State Board of Education's top teacher of the North suburbs region, which includes Lake, McHenry and Kane counties. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hile said he got to see at home how much time, energy and care his father, longtime Highland Park High School band director James Hile, put into creating the best possible experience for his students.

Teaching music is a family affair, as Hile's mother and brother also are music educators.

"One of my core values is that I want to give the students the best experience I can," Hile said. "I want to help them become the best possible people and musicians that I can."

Hile said ways he does that includes trying to go out of his way to connect with and develop relationships with students.

"It takes a team," says Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, who was named the Illinois State Board of Education's top teacher of the North suburbs region, which includes Lake, McHenry and Kane counties. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hile noted that, as a music teacher and band and orchestra director, he is in an unique position because he gets to work with the same students for more than one year.

"It's not just the content we teach," Hile said. "It's an avenue to help students develop into fantastic people so they can be the next doctors, engineers or whoever. It's to help them be the best version of themselves."

Kastor said this is the sixth school year he has worked with Hile and that he has helped take the school's music program to the next level.

"I enjoy being able to impart wisdom and knowledge to him and he, as the younger teacher, pushes me to be better," Kastor said.

Elliott Hile, a music teacher at Lakes Community High School in Antioch-Lake Villa Area High School District 117, was praised by colleagues for his efforts to connect with his students. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hile said he was incredibly thankful to be recognized with the award, adding he would not have received it if it weren't for colleagues like Kastor and the entire school community.

"It takes a team. It takes a district. It doesn't happen without a lot of support," Hile said.