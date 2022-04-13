Tarantino expected in Chicago next month to film crime drama

Quentin Tarantino is expected to be in Chicago next month to direct the first episode of an FX series starring Timothy Olyphant. Associated Press/2020

The Chicago film industry has a big fish on the line.

Hollywood heavyweight Quentin Tarantino is expected to unfold his directing chair here next month, a Chicago film industry insider confirms.

He'll be directing the first episode of an FX series starring Timothy Olyphant. The series is a revival of the show "Justified" in which Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

