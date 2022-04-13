Tarantino expected in Chicago next month to film crime drama
Updated 4/13/2022 3:09 PM
The Chicago film industry has a big fish on the line.
Hollywood heavyweight Quentin Tarantino is expected to unfold his directing chair here next month, a Chicago film industry insider confirms.
He'll be directing the first episode of an FX series starring Timothy Olyphant. The series is a revival of the show "Justified" in which Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.
• For the full report, visit chicagosuntimes.com.
