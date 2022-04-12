Fitz and The Tantrums, Andy Grammer bring high energy to RiverEdge Park

﻿Multiplatinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums join the summer fun at RiverEdge Park as they bring their "Wrong Party Tour" to Aurora Saturday, Aug. 12.

The L.A.-based rock band, best known for the breakout single "Out of My League" and the more recent follow-up "HandClap," brings its high-energy show to town as part of its North America tour with troubadour Andy Grammer.

Grammer joins the show with his catalog of pop anthems, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good" and singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)" and more.

VIP packages ($125-$199) are on sale now; general admission tickets ($35) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15. Call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com. RiverEdge Park is at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora.