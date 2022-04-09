Works by Tchaikovsky, Korngold and more in New Philharmonic 2022-23 season

Award-winning violinist Esme Kim Arias is the New Philharmonic's guest soloist for Korngold's violin concerto in D on Jan. 21 and 22 at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of New Philharmonic

Pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion is the New Philharmonic's guest soloist for the "Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto" on Sept. 24 and 25 at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of New Philharmonic

Music director Kirk Muspratt leads the New Philharmonic for five concert programs during the 2022-23 season (plus Salt Creek Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker") at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

The New Philharmonic's 2022-23 season features a mix of symphonic classics from the 19th and 20th centuries, plus Broadway pop favorites.

New Philharmonic Music Director Kirk Muspratt conducts College of DuPage's resident professional orchestra in a five-program season at Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

"We've put together a season that will introduce our audiences to some exciting new talent, as well as new versions of some of our most popular theme concerts," Muspratt said in a statement.

The "Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto" opens the season Sept. 24 and 25, with pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion as the guest soloist. The concert bill also includes selections from Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet" ballet.

Audiences are invited to come in costume for the next concert, the "Halloween Spooktakular -- Haunting Classics," on Oct. 22 and 23.

The "New Year's Eve Concert" returns for three concerts at 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Expect an outpouring of Viennese waltzes and polkas plus a celebratory toast with sparkling wine.

"Korngold's Hollywood Concerto" features award-winning violinist Esme Kim Arias as the guest soloist Jan. 21 and 22, 2023. This violin concerto is by Academy Award-winner Erich Wolfgang Korngold, an Austrian Jewish composer who escaped the Nazis in the 1930s and then infused Germanic romantic music into the sound of classic Hollywood cinema. The program includes Sibelius' "Finlandia" and Romanian composer George Enescu's "Rhapsody No. 1" in A Major.

Closing out the season is "Broadway in Concert" on April 15 and 16, 2023.

The New Philharmonic also accompanies Salt Creek Ballet's "The Nutcracker" with Tchaikovsky's classic holiday score for four performances on Dec. 17 and 18.

Subscribers who sign up before May 3 receive up to 25% off single-ticket prices, and then 20% after that date. Subscribers also have first chance at securing "Nutcracker" tickets before the general public.

Single-concert tickets go on sale Aug. 6. All concerts are subject to change.

For more information, visit the McAninch Arts Center box office at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, atthemac.org or call (630) 942-4000.