Boz Scaggs and The Robert Cray Band to play RiverEdge Park in Aurora
Updated 4/6/2022 3:32 PM
Boz Scaggs is bringing his "Out of the Blues Tour 2022" with special guest The Robert Cray Band to RiverEdge Park in Aurora.
Cray is famed for classic 1970s hits like "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown," while Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Cray is known for his signature blues and roots sound.
The concert also features Jeff LeBlanc as the opening act at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 6 p.m. at 360 N. Broadway.
General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8. Call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.
