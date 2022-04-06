Boz Scaggs and The Robert Cray Band to play RiverEdge Park in Aurora

The Robert Cray Band shares a concert bill with Boz Scaggs for his "Out of The Blues Tour 2022" on Saturday, Aug. 20. Courtesy of the artist

Boz Scaggs brings his "Out of The Blues Tour 2022" with special guest The Robert Cray Band on Saturday, Aug. 20. Courtesy of Chris Phelps

Boz Scaggs is bringing his "Out of the Blues Tour 2022" with special guest The Robert Cray Band to RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Cray is famed for classic 1970s hits like "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown," while Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Cray is known for his signature blues and roots sound.

The concert also features Jeff LeBlanc as the opening act at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 6 p.m. at 360 N. Broadway.

General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8. Call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.