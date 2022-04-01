Des Plaines photographer awarded for years of community service

Photographer Stan Kotecki, center, poses with Andrea Biwer, executive director of the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce, and chamber President Don Miletic after receiving the 2021 Community Enhancement Award from the organization. Courtesy of Gene Haring

A Des Plaines photographer has been honored by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce for his years of community service.

Stan Kotecki received the 2021 Community Enhancement Award from the group during a gathering last week at the Des Plaines Theatre.

Kotecki, owner of an eponymous photography business, was recognized for his volunteer service and his dedication to the arts community in Des Plaines.

Kotecki's work frequently can be seen in publications and social media posts for the chamber and the Des Plaines Park District, as well as in advertising and annual reports for businesses throughout the state and country.

A longtime member of the Des Plaines Arts Guild, Kotecki represents the guild as a Des Plaines Arts Council board member.

He called the work he does for Des Plaines organizations "very, very rewarding."

Kotecki also serves as vice president of the Des Plaines History Center board, and his efforts for that group earned praise from Executive Director Philip Mohr.

"Stan's contributions to the history center go far beyond his wonderful photographs of the facilities and events," Mohr said. "He generously shares the knowledge he's acquired in his career and helps us shape our long-term vision for keeping the history center an important part of the community."