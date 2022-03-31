Feder: Five Weigel networks gain live streaming

All five of Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting's digital broadcast networks -- including MeTV and the new Story Television -- are available in livestreaming for the first time.

Thanks to a carriage agreement announced this week, the Frndly TV streaming service adds Weigel's MeTV, Story Television, H&I (Heroes & Icons), Decades and Start TV to its lineup.

"We welcome the subscribers of Frndly TV into the family-friendly world of MeTV and our full array of entertaining and engaging networks," said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting.

Launched in 2019 by former Dish Network executives, the Denver-based Frndly markets itself as "the most affordable live TV streaming service in America," offering cord-cutters more than 35 channels for $6.99 a month.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.