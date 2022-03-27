 

Chicagoan Sam Moss, Oswego's Ryan Argast head to 'Idol' Hollywood Week

Brian Shamie
 
 
Hollywood Week kicks off with the Genre Challenge Monday for the 20th season of "American Idol," and fans of the Chicago music will see a couple of familiar faces.

Sam Moss -- originally from Winterset, Iowa, but who now calls the Chicago music scene home -- will be joined by Oswego's Ryan Argast, the soul-pop vocalist for West suburban band Marina City, as they perform for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

 

This year, "American Idol" alums -- including Wheeling's Haley Reinhart (2011's season 10) and Mount Prospect's Lee DeWyze (season 9 winner in 2009) -- will be coaching the contestants in their specialty genres. Other alumni on hand include David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina and reigning Idol Chayce Beckham.

Fans can tune in to cheer on our local contestants at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, on ABC.

