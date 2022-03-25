Feder: MeTV expands 'Svengoolie' franchise with fishy friend 'Sventoonie'

"Svengoolie," the monstrously popular horror movie series starring Chicago treasure Rich Koz, is about to get some company in the form of a talking fish puppet dressed like him.

Premiering this weekend on MeTV is "Sventoonie," a new half-hour companion show airing at 9 p.m. Saturdays -- following the usual two-hour "Svengoolie."

Billed as a limited-run series, "Sventoonie" will be hosted by Toony the Tuna, known to MeTV viewers from the morning cartoon show "Toon In With Me," hosted by Bill Leff. Toony is voiced by the supremely talented Kevin Fleming.

On "Sventoonie," the wise-cracking fish pays transforms himself into a piscine version of the famous host.

"In the debut episode, our taking fish puppet learns how to be a horror host with his very own show," according to MeTV's description. "The fanatical fish then swims through classic horror films with quippy insights, trivia, 'Oopser Doopsers' movie mistakes and more."

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.