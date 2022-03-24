Pitbull, Black Crowes, Revivalists debut (along with fan favorites) for Ravinia's 2022 season

Fan favorite Stevie Nicks plays two nights at the Highland Park venue in September. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Rapper Common will be joined by Black Violin Saturday, June 18, at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. Courtesy of Brian Bowen Smith

Pitbull brings his "Can't Stop Us Now Tour" with Iggy Azalea to Ravinia Festival Thursday, Aug. 25. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

After an abbreviated 2021 season during the variant outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ravinia Festival in Highland Park is looking to start fresh with a full summer lineup.

Thursday's announcement shows the venue's commitment to bringing a wide variety of artists to the community. Launching May 20-21 with performances by the Ruth Page Civic Ballet and special guests from around Chicago, the season blossoms into an eclectic mix of old favorites and venue newcomers.

Returning Ravinia patrons can look forward to Rodrigo y Gabriela's return (Thursday, June 16), Common with Black Violin (Saturday, June 18), the Steve Miller Band with Jimmie Vaughan (Thursday, June 23), Sheryl Crow with Keb' Mo' and Southern Avenue (Thursday, July 7), Lyle Lovett & His Large Band with Chris Isaak (Sunday, July 10), Poi Dog Pondering (Saturday, July 23), Culture Club (Friday, Aug. 26), Sting (Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28), Diana Ross (Sunday, Sept. 4), Stevie Nicks (Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 10) and many others.

The lineup also includes fresh and intriguing Ravinia debuts from Chicago's own Neal Francis joining Amos Lee (Wednesday, June 15), Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael's "Reimagine The Beatles" (Thursday, June 30), Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show (Saturday, July 7), The Revivalists with Grace Potter (Saturday, Aug. 6), Ziggy Marley and Kazayah (Sunday, Aug. 14), Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now Tour" with Iggy Azalea (Thursday, Aug. 25) and Erykah Badu (Sunday, Sept. 11).

The new shows come on top of concerts previously announced earlier this year: Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown (Sunday, June 26), The Black Crowes' debut at Ravinia (Tuesday, July 12), Bonnie Raitt (Wednesday, July 27), the CSO's annual residency featuring internationally renowned conductor Marin Alsop (Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 30) and Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest G. Love (Saturday, Aug. 13).

Tony-winning Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. joins the CSO on Sunday, July 24, as the headlining guest of the Gala concert benefiting Ravinia's Reach Teach Play music education programs.

Ravinia Festival also presents the new Breaking Barriers festival featuring three concerts along with discussions and programming celebrating diverse artists and leaders in classical music Friday through Sunday, July 29-31.

Donor presale tickets hit the box office starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, with staggered dates for different membership tiers. Public ticket sales for the season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at ravinia.org.

Ravinia Festival is at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. The box office can be reached at (847) 266-5100.