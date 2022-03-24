North Shore's Kaskade, JORDY, Alexander 23 join Lollapalooza lineup

Deerfield native Alexander 23 (Alexander Glantz) tops off a big year of touring with an appearance at Lollapalooza this July. Courtesy of Aaron Dee

Glenbrook North grad JORDY returns home for a set at Lollapalooza, taking over Grant Park for four days in July. Courtesy of Dante Velasquez Jr.

Kaskade returns to the Lollapalooza lineup after playing a virtual set during 2020's online version of the festival. Associated Press

Associated PressDeerfield native Alexander 23 hit the lineup to play Lollapalooza 2022 this summer in Chicago's Grant Park.

Northbrook native JORDY is on cloud nine about making the 2022 Lollapalooza lineup. Courtesy of Dante Velasquez Jr.

In this Oct. 6, 2016 photo, Kaskade poses for a portrait at Edge Studios in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer has seen the headlines proclaiming the beginning of the end of the electronic dance music craze, but heâ€™s not buying it. â€œI don't think that at all, obviously. I'm busier than I ever have been and I think, really, we just kind of scratched the surface,â€ he said in a recent interview. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Associated Press file photo

North Shore blood runs strong in the veins of this summer's Lollapalooza lineup, announced earlier this week.

Headed by a fan-pleasingly eclectic mix of mainstagers, the massive music festival is ready to roll into Grant Park Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, with headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo leading the charge.

The Chicago scene is well-repped this year, with fellow Northbrook natives Kaskade (GBN '89) and JORDY (GBN '13), Deerfield's Alexander 23, Beach Bunny, 100 gecs, John Summit, Horsegirl and Jackie Hayes on the lineup.

The more than 170 acts featured on the lineup also include Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Manchester Orchestra, Dashboard Confessional, The Wombats, Royal Blood and many others set to play across nine stages in the park.

The family-friendly Kidzapalooza returns with activities, dance workshops and loads of performances for younger music fans. And, of course, Chicago food will be heavily featured in the concession areas.

Four-day passes for the festival are on sale now.

Four-day General Admission passes for the fest start at $350. Four-day GA+ -- which includes access to some premium restrooms and bar areas -- start at $650.

Four-day VIP passes start at $1,500 for access to elevated viewing platforms and exclusive Lolla Lounges (with golf cart shuttling). And four-day Platinum for $4,200 nets fans prime viewing in front of the stages, luxury lounges and restrooms and everything everybody else gets, and more.

Destination Experiences hotel packages, cabanas and Lolla Insider packages are also available.

Watch for single-day passes to be announced soon at lollapalooza.com.