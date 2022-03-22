Lollapalooza tickets on sale at noon to see Green Day, Metallica, Dua Lipa

Northbrook native JORDY is on cloud nine about making the 2022 Lollapalooza lineup. Courtesy of Dante Velasquez Jr.

Matt Henkels, left, Anthony Vaccaro and Lili Trifilio of Beach Bunny playing Lollapalooza in 2019. The boppy alt-pop band returns to the lineup for summer 2022. Courtesy of Denis Cheng

Dua Lipa will head to Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, the four-day festival taking over Grant Park July 28-31. Associated Press file photo

Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day were tapped to headline Lollapalooza, returning to Chicago's Grant Park July 28-31. Associated Press file photo

Headed by a fan-pleasingly eclectic mix of mainstagers, Lollapalooza is ready to roll into Grant Park again this summer.

Four-day passes for the massive music festival go on sale at noon Tuesday to see headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo in Grant Park Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31.

The more than 170 acts across nine stages also features Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, Charli XCX and many more.

Chicago is well-repped, with favorites Kaskade, Beach Bunny, JORDY, Alexander 23, 100 gecs, John Summit, Horsegirl and Jackie Hayes on this year's lineup.

And the family-friendly Kidzapalooza returns with activities, dance workshops and loads of performances for younger music fans.

Four-day General Admission passes for the fest start at $350. Four-day GA+ -- which includes access to some premium restrooms and bar areas -- start at $650.

Four-day VIP passes start at $1500 for access to elevated viewing platforms and exclusive Lolla Lounges (with golf cart shuttling). And four-day Platinum for $4200 nets fans prime viewing in front of the stages, luxury lounges and restrooms and everything everybody else gets, and more.

Destination Experiences hotel packages, cabanas and Lolla Insider packages are also available. Find more information at lollapalooza.com.