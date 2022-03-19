Sacred Rose music fest debuting this summer with Americana, soul, jams

Phil Lesh & Friends will headline the debut of Sacred Rose, a new music festival coming Bridgeview at the end of August. Associated Press file photo

With the continued success of its long-running North Coast electronica, hip-hop and rock music festival, Chicago-based Collectiv Presents is pivoting for Sacred Rose, a new festival debuting this summer in Bridgeview.

Sacred Rose -- a three-day celebration of the counterculture and hippie spirit still alive in modern-day Americana, psycho-rock, jam, soul, funk and bluegrass music -- brings Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey's McGee, Moon Taxi, The Disco Biscuits, Animal Collective and many more artists to the SeatGeek Stadium Campus (7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview) Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28.

Tickets for the fest will go on sale at noon Monday, March 21; visit sacredrosefest.com to purchase tickets, see the full lineup and sign up for updates and alerts.