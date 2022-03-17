Buffalo Grove's Arboretum Club reinventing itself with new restaurant, indoor golf

A new restaurant called Vin 90 and an indoor golf simulator are part of the big changes on tap this spring for the Arboretum Club in Buffalo Grove. Daily Herald File Photo

With the introduction of indoor golf and a new dining concept, Buffalo Grove's Arboretum Club is reinventing itself.

In August, the village board approved a lease agreement with WJ Golf to operate the restaurant at the club, 401 W. Half Day Road, as well as an indoor virtual golf simulator.

Since November, the Buffalo Grove-based company has been making extensive improvements to the club and its restaurant space, Deputy Village Manager Christopher Stilling said.

Both the simulator and the restaurant -- to be called Vin 90 -- are expected to be up and running this spring.

WJ Golf partner Won Cho said Vin 90 is short for Vintage and 1990, the year the Arboretum Club was founded. His company has partnered with Yoon Jae Kim, owner of Kansaku Japanese restaurant in Evanston, on Vin 90.

"It's going to be an American gastropub with some Asian fusion," Cho said. "We'll have some sushi nights and kind of amp up the whole restaurant experience for the Buffalo Grove community and the surrounding neighborhoods as well."

Todd Sones, a top PGA instructor in Illinois, is going to be a part of the Arboretum, bringing with him thousands of clients, Cho added.