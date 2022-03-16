Feder: B96 imports four-member cast of 'The Morning Mess' from Phoenix

Years of underperforming ratings and a revolving door of talent at Chicago's Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM have led parent company Audacy to import a new morning show straight from its Top 40 station in Phoenix, Robert Feder reports.

Four personalities from Phoenix's KALV -- known collectively as "The Morning Mess" -- are moving to Chicago to broadcast live from B96, Audacy announced Wednesday. They'll start on the air the week of April 4.

