Feder: B96 imports four-member cast of 'The Morning Mess' from Phoenix
Updated 3/16/2022 3:46 PM
Years of underperforming ratings and a revolving door of talent at Chicago's Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM have led parent company Audacy to import a new morning show straight from its Top 40 station in Phoenix, Robert Feder reports.
Four personalities from Phoenix's KALV -- known collectively as "The Morning Mess" -- are moving to Chicago to broadcast live from B96, Audacy announced Wednesday. They'll start on the air the week of April 4.
Read the full story here.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.