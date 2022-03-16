 

Feder: B96 imports four-member cast of 'The Morning Mess' from Phoenix

  • "The Morning Mess" cast Aneesh Ratan, Jeana Shepard, Joey Rodriguez and Karla Hernandez

    "The Morning Mess" cast Aneesh Ratan, Jeana Shepard, Joey Rodriguez and Karla Hernandez Courtesy of Audacy

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/16/2022 3:46 PM

Years of underperforming ratings and a revolving door of talent at Chicago's Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM have led parent company Audacy to import a new morning show straight from its Top 40 station in Phoenix, Robert Feder reports.

Four personalities from Phoenix's KALV -- known collectively as "The Morning Mess" -- are moving to Chicago to broadcast live from B96, Audacy announced Wednesday. They'll start on the air the week of April 4.

 

