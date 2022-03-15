Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis heading to RiverEdge Park this summer

RiverEdge Park just unpacked something for country music fans out there.

This week, RiverEdge Park announced CMA and Grammy Award-winning country star Travis Tritt will be joined by Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners Saturday, Aug. 13, at the outdoor venue.

Special guest Pryor Baird, whom fans may recognize from NBC's "The Voice," rounds out the lineup with his bluesy take on country.

Tickets ($40 for general admission) are on sale now at paramountaurora.com or (630) 896-6666. RiverEdge Park is at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora. ﻿