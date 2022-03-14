Feder: As 'Judge Jerry' adjourns, what's Springer's next role?

The news that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios will cease production of Jerry Springer's daytime court show at the end of its third season has TV industry watchers wondering what the longtime host will do when he hangs up his robe for good.

Springer has been hosting "Judge Jerry" since 2019, adjudicating cases filed in small-claims courts around the country from a courtroom studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

Drawing on his 1968 Northwestern law degree, the series followed his 27-year run as ringmaster of "The Jerry Springer Show," the raucous daytime talk show that made him famous.

New episodes of "Judge Jerry" are expected to air through September, while reruns of "The Jerry Springer Show" (with more than 5,000 episodes in the can) may continue well beyond.

Since the announcement, Springer has not commented publicly about his plans.

