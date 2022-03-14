 

Feder: As 'Judge Jerry' adjourns, what's Springer's next role?

  • Jerry Springer

    Jerry Springer NBCUniversal syndication studios

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/14/2022 6:32 AM

The news that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios will cease production of Jerry Springer's daytime court show at the end of its third season has TV industry watchers wondering what the longtime host will do when he hangs up his robe for good.

Springer has been hosting "Judge Jerry" since 2019, adjudicating cases filed in small-claims courts around the country from a courtroom studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

 

Drawing on his 1968 Northwestern law degree, the series followed his 27-year run as ringmaster of "The Jerry Springer Show," the raucous daytime talk show that made him famous.

New episodes of "Judge Jerry" are expected to air through September, while reruns of "The Jerry Springer Show" (with more than 5,000 episodes in the can) may continue well beyond.

Since the announcement, Springer has not commented publicly about his plans.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 