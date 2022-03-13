Five questions to ask at your child's next doctor visit

You only get a short amount of time with your child's doctor, so think about the questions you'd like to ask. Stock Photo

According to a recent study by the Huron Consulting Group, there are two things that matter most to parents when it comes to their relationship with their family physician: trust and respect.

How do you best build the level of trust and respect you want from your child's doctor? It takes communication. It starts with the very first visit, but comes with time. Whether you're looking for a new pediatrician or family physician, or just want to stay on the best terms with your current doctor, asking the right questions can make all the difference.

Where can I find trustworthy information online?

The internet and social media make it easier than ever to access health information, check symptoms and learn about treatment options. When used wisely, this information gives you the knowledge you need to keep your whole family healthier. Unfortunately, a lot of what's out there is inaccurate, misleading, scientifically dubious or just plain dangerous. Your pediatrician or family doctor can help you cut through the noise by identifying which online health resources you can trust and how to use them responsibly.

Would you recommend this for your own child?

This is a question every doctor should ask themselves when they prescribe a care plan, because it encourages us to contextualize the situation in relatable human terms, not simply as a problem to be solved. Your child's doctor likely has already asked themselves this, but hearing the answer aloud will help provide you peace of mind.

What questions should I be asking?

You only have a short amount of time with your doctor and likely have a lot of questions. It's easy to forget one and then remember it later while you're driving home. To minimize the chances of this happening, ask your doctor what questions you still need to ask. After all, they've almost certainly had this conversation before.

Do you understand?

It's such a simple question, and yet it's one that many of us may not think to ask. When we take our children for a checkup or other exam, we tend to look to the doctor as the authority and place greater emphasis on understanding what they tell us. But doctors are human and we sometimes misread or mishear things. It's just as important that we understand what you're telling us.

Asking your child's doctor if they understand prompts them to repeat back what you said. In doing so, the two of you can identify and clarify any misinterpretations, make sure that your definitions of terms align and stay on the same page.

Should I get a second opinion?

Some medical diagnoses change a life, especially for still-developing children. It's not only about serious and life-threatening conditions, but even common procedures can significantly impact your child's quality of life.

When faced with such a diagnosis, one of the best actions you can take is getting a second opinion. There's really no downside. If the second opinion backs up the doctor's original recommendation, you can have full confidence in acting, if needed. If they suggest an alternate course of treatment, you'll be more informed and empowered to make the right decision for your child.

If you're nervous that this question will offend your child's doctor, don't be. It's common practice for doctors to consult one another about serious and complex conditions. Getting multiple perspectives on conditions benefits us all.

• Children's Health is a continuing series. Dr. Thomas Walsh is an Amita Health family medicine physician based in Hinsdale. His interests include preventive care, lifestyle medicine and school and sports physicals.