Where you can watch St. Patrick's Day parades

The McNulty Irish dancers march down Mill Street during the West Suburban Irish's 24th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

After a pandemic hiatus, the anticipation is building for the return of St. Patrick's Day parades.

"Everybody is just going to be so thrilled to get out and see one another," said Eileen McNamee, organizer of the Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day parade in East Dundee. "It's just going to be a fabulous event."

Community officials are also looking forward to the boost in business the parades may bring.

"It's only brought positives to the downtown," said Palatine Councilman Scott Lamerand as he thanked the organizers of this year's Palatine parade.

Sue and Bob McDowell of St. Charles have been waiting two years to take their turn as grand marshals in their city's parade. They were chosen as grand marshals in 2020, but the 2020 and 2021 parades were both canceled.

"We've been practicing our parade wave for the past two years and can't wait to see everyone," said Sue McDowell.

Here's where you can see St. Patrick's Day parades this weekend:

Naperville

The Naperville St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, from the south parking lot at Naperville North High School, south on Mill Street to Jackson, heading over to Main Street and ending at Water Street.

West Suburban Irish's annual event brings more than 3,000 participants and 15,000 spectators downtown. The theme, "Come Together," will celebrate the good things Naperville has to offer.

Grand marshal is Dr. Mark Goodwin of the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

For details, visit www.wsirish.org.

Palatine

Palatine's St. Patrick's Day parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, organized by Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St.

The parade will head west on Wood Street from the village hall, then north on Smith Street, ending at Colfax Street. Staging will take place along Oak Street, in the driveway of Sanborn Elementary School and in the parking lot of St. Paul United Church.

As part of the festivities, Durty Nellie's will offer a traditional Irish breakfast from 8-10 a.m. before the parade. After the parade, there will be a party, inside and outside, to celebrate the venue's five decades in business. There will be a tent in the parking lot with Irish acoustic music and duo acts that will play until 10 p.m.

Inside the venue, there will be music from Irish bands, with the group Wedding Band -- wearing kilts on stage -- capping off the night.

For details, visit nelliespalatine.com.

East Dundee

Minnie the dog takes in the sights after participating in a dog costume contest before the Thom McNamee St. Patrick's Day parade in East Dundee. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

The Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls out at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, from The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Event begins with the Kilted 5K race at 8 a.m. and grandstand activities at 9:30 a.m. Includes crowning of the king and queen, pet parade, Irish dancers, corned beef competition, floats, bagpipes, marching bands and leprechauns. For details, visit dundeestpats.org.

Lake Villa

Kevin Kruckeberg, village trustee for Lake Villa, is decked out for Lake Villa's St. Patrick's Day parade. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

St. Patty's Day Parade in Lake Villa starts at noon Saturday, March 12, stepping off from Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa, and ends on Cedar Avenue at the Metra train station. Corn beef and cabbage lunch follows at the VFW. For details, visit www.lake-villa.org.

Chicago

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 12, from Balbo and Columbus drives, Chicago. The parade units will proceed north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street, with the viewing stand in front of Buckingham Fountain. Theme is "Honoring Chicagoland's Essential Workers."

Grandstand seating, $60, is open at 11:15 a.m. at Ida B. Wells and east side of Columbus Drive. River dyeing will take place at 10 a.m. from west of Columbus Drive to east of Orleans Street. The parade will be broadcast live by ABC 7 Chicago.

No coolers, alcohol, open beverages, camelbacks or personal water bottles will be allowed into or along the parade route.

Free. For details, visit www.chicagostpatricksdayparade.org.

St. Charles

Local businesses, community groups and nonprofits are looking forward to the return of the St. Patrick's Parade to St. Charles. - Courtesy of St. Charles Business Alliance

St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, on Main Street in St. Charles. It steps off at Main and Sixth streets and continues down Main Street to end at Fourth Avenue. Before the parade, head to the St. Charles History Museum for a St. Patrick's Day take-home craft, leprechaun scavenger hunt in the exhibit, and popcorn. For details, visit www.stcstpatricksparade.com.

Plainfield

The Irish Parade takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, downtown Plainfield. The Plainfield Irish Parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Plainfield Central High School, 24120 Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. For details, visit plainfieldirishparade.org.