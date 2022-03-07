Images from the Academy of Country Music Awards
Updated 3/7/2022 11:01 PM
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were held Monday in Las Vegas
Ashley Mcbryde, left, and Eric Church perform 'Heart on Fire' at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Carly Pearce accepts the award for female artist of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Kelly Clarkson performs "I Will Always Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for single of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Jimmy Allen performs "Viva Las Vegas" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brittney Spencer, left, and TJ Osborne perform "These Boots are Made for Walking" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Chris Stapleton, from right, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton, and Morgane Stapleton arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Morgan Wallen accepts the award for album of the year for "Dangerous: The Double Album" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Dolly Parton, left, and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Mickey Guyton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, of Lady A, perform "What A Song Can Do" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Kane Brown performs "Leave You Alone" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Lainey Wilson performs "Things A Man Oughta Know" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Parker McCollum performs "Pretty Heart" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
John Osborne, left, and TJ. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform "Skeletons" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Derek Carr presents the award for album of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Thomas Rhett performs "Slow Down Summer" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Blanco Brown, from right, Matt Thomas of Parmalee, and Brooke Eden after a performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Matt Ramsey in front, of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year While Geoff Sprung, from left, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi stand behind at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
