Feder: Fox 32 to air Jennifer Hudson talk show

Jennifer Hudson, the Chicago-born Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning singer and actress, is getting her own daytime talk show this fall.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" will air in syndication on WFLD-Channel 32 among other Fox-owned stations in big cities.

Based in Los Angeles, the new show from Warner Bros. TV will debut just as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ends its run after 19 seasons.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning -- 20 years ago -- and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson said in a statement. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. . . . We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.