Feder: Bob Sirott interviews Cubs greats for Marquee

Bob Sirott, morning personality at Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, will host a series of in-depth conversations with Cubs legends for Marquee Sports Network.

Sirott was hired by the Cubs to tape interviews with Ernie Banks, Glenn Beckert, Randy Hundley, Ron Santo and others in 2010 and 2011, but they've never been seen until now.

Starting this weekend, they'll air on Marquee's "Icons of the Ivy" at 7 p.m. Sundays.

First up is Sirott's two-part interview with Banks. The Hall of Famer known as "Mr. Cub" died in 2015.

"It's a special thrill to anchor what will be a permanent record of these Wrigley favorites for generations of Cubs fans to enjoy," Sirott said. "This even tops being the voice of the Museum of Science and Industry's coal mine!"

Additional interviews with Cubs icons are expected to follow.

