Feder: WTTW's 'Wild Travels' wraps up season with 'Frozen Dead Guy Days'
Updated 2/17/2022 6:26 AM
Despite delays due to COVID-19 restrictions Harvey Moshman and Will Clinger traveled to 14 states for the third season of "Wild Travels," the quirky travel series airing on 170 PBS stations nationwide.
Of all the weird and wonderful oddities they uncovered in their journeys none could match the annual "Frozen Dead Guy Days" festival in the tiny mountain town of Nederland, Colorado -- "an event so outrageous we devoted an entire episode to this one celebration -- something we've never done before," Moshman said.
The payoff is this season's concluding episode of "Wild Travels," airing at 5 p.m. Sunday on Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11.
• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.