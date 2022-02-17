Feder: WTTW's 'Wild Travels' wraps up season with 'Frozen Dead Guy Days'

The "Frozen Dead Guy Days" festival inNederland, Colorado, honors a long-deceased cryogenically frozen Norwegian immigrant who currently occupies a shed under nearly a ton of dry ice. James DeWalt Photography

Despite delays due to COVID-19 restrictions Harvey Moshman and Will Clinger traveled to 14 states for the third season of "Wild Travels," the quirky travel series airing on 170 PBS stations nationwide.

Of all the weird and wonderful oddities they uncovered in their journeys none could match the annual "Frozen Dead Guy Days" festival in the tiny mountain town of Nederland, Colorado -- "an event so outrageous we devoted an entire episode to this one celebration -- something we've never done before," Moshman said.

The payoff is this season's concluding episode of "Wild Travels," airing at 5 p.m. Sunday on Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11.

