Buddy Guy to headline return of Blues on the Fox Festival in Aurora

Shemekia Copeland is on the bill for the 24th Blues on the Fox Festival at RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 7 p.m. June 17. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. Courtesy of Mike White Photography

Melody Angel is on the bill for the 24th Blues on the Fox Festival at RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 3 p.m. June 18. The festival returns June 17 and 18 after a two-year hiatus. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Chicago blues great Buddy Guy will headline the 24th Blues on the Fox Festival at RiverEdge Park in Aurora at 9 p.m. June 18. The festival returns June 17 and 18 after a two-year hiatus. Courtesy of Chuck Lanza

The Blues on the Fox Festival is ready to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24th edition of the festival will run June 17-18 at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Kennedy Center honoree and Chicago blues great Buddy Guy is booked as the main headliner, set to perform at 9 p.m. June 18.

Shemekia Copeland of Chicago will open the festival at 7 p.m. June 17, and she's followed that evening by Kenny Wayne Shepherd at 9 p.m.

Other festival acts on June 18 include Melody Angel at 3 p.m., Billy Branch at 5 p.m., and Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers at 7 p.m.

Advance general admission tickets are $15 for June 17 and $25 for June 18, but prices respectively go up to $25 and $35 on June 1.

The Blues on the Fox Festival coincides with the city of Aurora's "Party on the Promenade" from noon to 7 p.m. June 18. The free event features food trucks and family activities to mark the grand opening of the new Wilder Park Promenade at 350 N. River St., which is across the bridge from RiverEdge Park at 360 N. Broadway.

Two tribute bands have also been announced for RiverEdge Park as part of Aurora's concert series called Downtown Alive!

The Chicago Experience will play at 8 p.m. June 24, while Satisfaction -- The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show is scheduled for 8 p.m. July 8. Tickets are $2-$5 for Downtown Alive! concerts.

For tickets and more information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or visit the Paramount Theatre box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.