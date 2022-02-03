Former Valli Produce in Arlington Heights under new ownership

What had been the flagship location of Valli Produce, which opened on Golf Road in Arlington Heights in 1989, is under new ownership and a new name: Value Fresh Market. Courtesy of Valli Produce

A long-standing grocery store in Arlington Heights is under new ownership, which promises to maintain the store's strong business while upgrading a few departments.

Now called Value Fresh Market, the store operated as the flagship Valli Produce at 450 E. Golf Road since 1989.

Zak Segev and longtime manager Menash Cohen, who have spent more than 30 years in the grocery business and now run Devon Market on Chicago's North Side, purchased the Arlington Heights store from Lou Tenuta and Frank Chilelli at the end of 2021.

Valli still operates five locations in Hoffman Estates, Glendale Heights, Evanston, Rockford and Loves Park.

Segev says the Arlington Heights store was doing very well, but he also wants to improve the meat department, add more specialty and organic grocery items and different ethnic products.

The store has retained all 60 employees who worked for Valli, and there are plans to bring on another five or six, but it hasn't been easy to hire during the pandemic, Segev said.

While the store has remained open during the ownership change that took effect at the start of January, liquor sales were on hiatus until Jan. 18. That's when the village board approved two liquor licenses for Value Fresh -- an action that is required for new ownership of a business.