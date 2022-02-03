 

Feder: MeTV signs licensing deals for Svengoolie, Toony the Tuna merchandise

  • Rich "Svengoolie" Koz and Toony the Tuna

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/3/2022 6:18 AM

Hey, kids! Soon you can be the first on your block to own a Svengoolie action figure or a Toony the Tuna plush toy.

MeTV, the red-hot digital network owned by Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting, has signed San Francisco-based Firefly Brand Entertainment as North American licensing agent for "Svengoolie," the long-running horror movie series hosted by Rich Koz, and "Toon In With Me," the live-action morning cartoon show hosted by Bill Leff.

 

The agreement is expected to expand the current line of "Svengoolie" gear dramatically and created stylized plush dolls and other items for Toony, the talking tuna on "Toon In With Me."

"Both of these series maintain a huge following and loyal viewership, with some of the most engaged fans we have seen in a long time," Cynthia Modders, president and CEO of Firefly Brand Management, said in a statement. "We are so delighted to be working with the amazing team at MeTV and can't wait to introduce more of our licensing partners to the extraordinary potential these two brands have to offer."

