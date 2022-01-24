Naperville's Bob Odenkirk returning home to promote his new memoir

Former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk of "Better Call Saul" and "Nobody" fame will return to Chicago and his hometown in early March to promote his new book "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama." Associated Press, 2020

Former Naperville resident Bob Odenkirk is coming home in early March to promote his new memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama."

Two Chicago appearances and one in Naperville are scheduled for the Naperville North High School graduate.

Odenkirk's book's title traces his entertainment career. It stretches from Odenkirk's comedy writing roots in the 1980s and '90s for "Saturday Night Live" and The Second City in Chicago, up to today with leading-man roles in AMC's drama "Better Call Saul" and his 2021 action film "Nobody."

Anderson's Bookshop sponsors Odenkirk's Naperville appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Community Christian Church's Yellow Box Auditorium, 1635 Emerson Lane. Tickets are $40 and also include a presigned copy of the book. Attendance will be capped at 500 people. For more information, call (630) 355-2665 or visit andersonsbookshop.com

The Chicago Humanities Festival also will host Odenkirk in a discussion with fellow Second City and "Saturday Night Live" alum Tim Meadows at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $40-$50 and include a copy of the book. For more information, call (312) 661-1028 or visit chicagohumanities.org.

And the University Club of Chicago will host Odenkirk in an interview with columnist Mark Caro at a noon luncheon on Thursday, March 3, at 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets include a copy of the book, and are $55 and up. For more information, call (312) 726-2840 or visit ucco.com.