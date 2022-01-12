Joffrey Ballet reschedules February run of 'Don Quixote' to June
The Joffrey Ballet has rescheduled its entire run of "Don Quixote" from February to June due to concerns about the current COVID-19 surge.
Choreographer Yuri Possokhov's ballet adaptation of the classic Cervantes novel was originally scheduled to run Feb. 16 to 27, but will now play from June 2 to 12 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.
"We realize this is unwelcome news, but these proactive measures will ensure the continuation of the 2021-2022 season and the well-being of the extended Joffrey family," said Joffrey Ballet president and CEO Greg Cameron in a statement.
Ticket holders for the original dates have had their seats automatically transferred to a corresponding June performance. Ticket holders also have the option to transfer the value their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, to make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund or receive a refund. More information about "Don Quixote" and the Joffrey's updated vaccine policy can be found at joffrey.org.