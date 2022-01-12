Joffrey Ballet reschedules February run of 'Don Quixote' to June

The Joffrey Ballet has rescheduled its February run of "Don Quixote" to June over concerns about the current COVID-19 surge. Pictured are company members Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography/The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet has rescheduled its entire run of "Don Quixote" from February to June due to concerns about the current COVID-19 surge.

Choreographer Yuri Possokhov's ballet adaptation of the classic Cervantes novel was originally scheduled to run Feb. 16 to 27, but will now play from June 2 to 12 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

"We realize this is unwelcome news, but these proactive measures will ensure the continuation of the 2021-2022 season and the well-being of the extended Joffrey family," said Joffrey Ballet president and CEO Greg Cameron in a statement.

Ticket holders for the original dates have had their seats automatically transferred to a corresponding June performance. Ticket holders also have the option to transfer the value their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, to make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund or receive a refund. More information about "Don Quixote" and the Joffrey's updated vaccine policy can be found at joffrey.org.