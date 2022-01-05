New places to dine and drink in 2022

The 1920s speakeasy-inspired Bourbon 'N Brass room at the renovated Des Plaines Theatre is set to open in 2022. Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Anyone with a New Year's resolution to try out new restaurants and bars will have many choices around Chicago's suburbs in 2022. Plenty of proven places are making franchise expansions, more breweries are in the pipeline, plus some original eateries are in the mix, too.

Here's a small selection of places to look out for on the dining and drinking horizon:

Renovation stations

Des Pizza, a restaurant serving wood-fired pizzas, is set to open in 2022 on the first floor of the recently reopened Des Plaines Theatre at 1476 Miner St. - Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Bourbon 'N Brass Speakeasy and Des Pizza -- In 2021, Arcada Theatre president and CEO Ron Onesti expanded his local entertainment empire with the renovated Des Plaines Theatre, which reopened at the end of October. Just like his flagship St. Charles venue, the Des Plaines Theatre is set to have its own dining and drinking establishments. Opening later this year on the ground floor is Des Pizza, which is being billed as "A wood fired pizza experience with a Rock 'N Roll flair." And to mirror the theater's Art Deco origins, a 1920s-style Bourbon 'N Brass Speakeasy will be offering craft cocktails and a rare whiskey collection. Both establishments are at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Call (630) 962-7000 or visit desplainestheatre.com.

Bartlett restaurateur Rakesh Chopra explains his plans to convert a nearly 120-year-old historic barn into Le P'tit, a tapas eatery and wine bar that he hopes to open next spring. - Alexa Jurado | Staff Photographer, 2021

Le P'tit -- Restaurateur Rakesh Chopra, already known for the Bartlett crepe and tapas restaurant Bovino Lounge (formerly D'licious), is in the process of transforming a historic 1882 Bartlett barn into a new restaurant and bar. Le P'tit is set to serve French and Spanish cuisine near Banbury Fair, 211 W. Railroad Ave., Bartlett. Keep an eye out for future news of Le P'tit on the Bovino website at bonvinolounge.com.

Elmhurst Hall -- Elmhurst resident Tom Trenta and his team of hospitality industry veterans are transforming the former 24,000-square-foot space of Fitz's Spare Keys at 119 N. York into a concert hall with dining and drinking options. A planned restaurant is to be called Kindred, with a focus on Midwestern cuisine. The bar is tentatively titled Ever Onward, and will feature hard seltzers, local craft beers and more. For details about this Elmhurst venture, visit allroadsleadtoelmhurst.com.

What's brewing?

James Bigler, left, Bruce Etzcorn, center, and Joe Chura, right, are opening Go Brewing in Naperville. - Courtesy of Go Brewing

GO Brewing -- The state's first nonalcoholic and low-alcohol brewery is already garnering media attention. Under the direction of head brewer James Bigler, GO Brewing is set to offer "great tasting beer" without having to worry about the "health and wellness impact of consuming an alcohol-centric product." GO Brewing plans to take over the former Naperville space of 2 Fools Cider at 1665 Quincy Ave. Keep on top of opening plans at gobrewing.com.

Tonality Brewing Company plans to move into the former Mundelein-Countryside Fire Department building at 169 N. Seymour Ave. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Tonality Brewing Company -- A former fire station built in the 1940s is the proposed home of a new Mundelein brewery and eatery at 169 N. Seymour Ave. Right now there's no official website, though a Facebook page shows off branded hoodies and fire station-inspired decor plants at facebook.com/TonalityBrewing.

District Brew Yards -- The popular West Chicago restaurant and bar, which famously features four breweries under one roof, is eyeing a suburban expansion in Wheeling. District Brew Yards is seeking to take over the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery building at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. At District Brew Yards, customers are allowed to pour their own beer and are charged by the ounce. So, only folks 21 and older are allowed. Keep an eye on updates at districtbrewyards.com.

Skeleton Key Brewery & Taproom -- This family-owned Woodridge brewery was heavily damaged by the tornado that touched down on June 20, 2021. Skeleton Key is in the process of rebuilding, so be sure to help it rise like a phoenix once it is fully up and running again at 8102 Lemont Road in the new year. Keep on top of updates at skeletonkeybrewery.com.

JoJo's ShakeBAR plans to open in 2022 in Naperville with its menu of elaborately accessorized confections. - Courtesy of JoJo's ShakeBAR

Jojo's ShakeBAR -- Sweet and savory indulgence fills the menu of this restaurant, which is famed for its over-accessorized milk shakes and comfort food favorites. After two locations in Chicago, Jojo's ShakeBAR is all set to open a suburban location at 5 Jackson Ave. in the heart of downtown Naperville. jojosshakebar.com.

Small Cheval -- This popular quick-casual restaurant has three Chicago locations known for burgers, shakes, draft cocktails and beer. Small Cheval's first suburban spot will be in Rosemont. The parent company Hogsalt Hospitality has announced that it will transform the former George and Georgetti at 9421 W. Higgins Road into a 4,500-square-foot restaurant with a retractable roof, a drive-through and pickup lanes. For updates, visit smallcheval.com.

Yu's Mandarin -- The owners of this local Chinese cuisine chain are hoping to add Wheeling to its portfolio. The former location of Golden Chef at 600 S. Milwaukee Ave. could join the ranks of Yu's Mandarin restaurants already in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Visit yusrestaurant.com for further updates.

Bar Siena -- This Italian American Restaurant Row spot in Chicago's West Loop is eyeing a spring expansion to Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie. This suburban sister to Bar Siena is to feature an 8,500-square-foot interior, plus two expansive patios. Keep on top of expansion plans at barsiena.com.