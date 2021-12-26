Ike Reilly reschedules release show, food drive

Ike Reilly is moving his release show and food drive for the Libertyville Township Food Pantry until February. Courtesy of Grant Herbek

Libertyville's Ike Reilly was prepared to lend a helping hand during the holidays, but the omicron COVID-19 variant has put that on hold.

Reilly's "Because the Angels" album release show, originally set for Monday, Dec. 27, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at The American Legion Hall in Libertyville.

While a celebration of his new music, the show also is a food drive for the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items and household goods will be collected outside the venue.

"Libertyville Township is always so appreciative of the support Ike's concerts provide to our food pantry," Libertyville Township Supervisor Kathleen O'Connor said.

"On average, 80 households per week receive food from us. We couldn't meet the need without the support of Ike and the community."

Tickets for the original date will be honored; tickets can also be purchased ($30 for general admission, $75 for VIP packages) at ikereilly.com/tour.