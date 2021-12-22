Feder: ABC 7 shuts down State Street to film New Year's Eve show dance number

If competitors want to take advantage of WLS-Channel 7 for banishing Chicago's king and queen of New Year's Eve, that's show biz.

But there's still one big reason I wouldn't count out the ABC-owned station's "Countdown Chicago: 2022" next week: For the fourth consecutive New Year's Eve, morning news anchor Terrell Brown and meteorologist Cheryl Scott will open with a glossy, showstopping dance number -- this one set to a music mix of the '90s.

To film the elaborate production just outside their 190 North State Street studios, ABC 7 closed down State Street overnight and hired lighting, camera operators and a drone operator and brought in props and costumes and who knows what else.

Hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini with Hosea Sanders, ABC 7's 30th annual blowout starts at 11:25 p.m. December 31.

