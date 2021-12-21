COVID-19 exposure forces Goodman to suspend in-person 'Christmas Carol' performances

Goodman Theatre suspended performances of "A Christmas Carol," seen here in a photo from its 2019 production, in response to a COVID-19 exposure within the production company. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Following a report of a COVID-19 exposure within the production company of "A Christmas Carol," Goodman Theatre has suspended in-person performances through Friday, the theater announced Tuesday.

Patrons with tickets to the impacted performances can view a five-camera video recording of the 2021 production at home.

Ticket holders will receive an email with options to reschedule for an upcoming performance, receive a refund or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.

Call the box office at (312) 443-3800 from noon to 5 p.m. daily or email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org to reschedule or arrange a refund.