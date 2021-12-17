Breakthrough COVID-19 cases force cancellations at Marriott, Paramount theaters

Paramount Theatre has canceled weekend performances of "Cinderella" starring Mikayla Renfrow and Markcus Blair in the wake of a COVID-19 related illness within the cast and crew. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Marriott Theatre has canceled performances of "Kiss Me Kate," starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams, following breakthrough cases of COVID-19 detected among its fully vaccinated cast. Performances resume Dec. 29. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire and Paramount Theatre in Aurora announced the cancellation of performances in response to cast and/or crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Marriott canceled performances of "Kiss Me Kate" through Sunday, Dec. 26, in the wake of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 detected among members of its fully vaccinated cast.

Performances of Cole Porter's backstage tuner, starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams, resume Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the theater.

Marriott tickets holders should call the box office at (847) 634-0200 to reschedule for a later performance or to discuss other ticket options.

Paramount canceled performances of "Cinderella," starring Paramount newcomers Mikayla Renfrow and Markcus Blair, from Friday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 19. Performances resume Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Paramount ticket holders should call the box office at (630) 896-6666 to reschedule for a later performance or to discuss credits or refunds.