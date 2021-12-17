Breakthrough COVID-19 cases among Marriott Theatre's vaccinated cast force 'Kiss Me Kate' cancellations

Marriott Theatre has canceled performances of "Kiss Me Kate," starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams, following breakthrough cases of COVID-19 detected among its fully vaccinated cast. Performances resume Dec. 29. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Marriott Theatre has canceled performances of "Kiss Me Kate" through Dec. 26, in the wake of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 detected among members of its fully vaccinated cast.

Performances of Cole Porter's backstage tuner starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams as formerly married actors who battle onstage and off, will resume Dec. 29, at the theater located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.

Ticket holders should call the box office at (847) 634-0200 to reschedule for a later performance or to discuss other ticket options.