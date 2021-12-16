Chicago Film Critics Association names Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' as 2021's best film

The Chicago Film Critics Association named Benedict Cumberbatch 2021's best actor for his performance in Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," which was also named best film and earned an award for director Jane Campion. Courtesy of Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP

The Chicago Film Critics Association named the gothic western "The Power of the Dog" the best film of 2021.

The CFCA's top pick received a total of seven awards, including one for director Jane Campion, marking her return to the big screen after a 12-year absence.

Benedict Cumberbatch received the best actor award and co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee was named best supporting actor. "The Power of the Dog," now streaming on Netflix, also earned awards for Campion's adapted screenplay, Ari Wegner's cinematography and Jonny Greenwood's score.

Kristin Stewart ("Spencer") and Ruth Negga ("Passing") were named best actress and best supporting actress respectively. Alana Haim received CFCA's award for most promising performer for her work in "Licorice Pizza," which earned an original screenplay nod for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson.

"Drive My Car" received the award for best foreign language film, and "Summer of Soul" was named best documentary. Best animated film honors went to "Flee."

Director Michael Sarnoski received the Milos Stehlik Breakthrough Filmmaker Award for "Pig," which stars Nicolas Cage as a reclusive former chef who goes in search of his kidnapped truffle-hunting pig.