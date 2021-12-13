'Hacks,' 'Succession,' 'The Power of the Dog' make the list of Golden Globe nominees
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. Winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Movies
• Best picture, drama: "Belfast"; "CODA"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "The Power of the Dog."
• Best picture, musical or comedy: "Cyrano"; "Don't Look Up"; "Licorice Pizza"; "Tick, Tick…Boom!"; "West Side Story."
• Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer."
• Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"; Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Will Smith, "King Richard"; Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
• Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Kirsten Dunst, "Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"; Ruth Negga, "Passing"
• Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"; Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"; Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
• Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, "Annette"; Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"; Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"; Emma Stone, "Cruella"; Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story."
• Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"; Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick…Boom!"; Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"; Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights."
• Animated: "Encanto"; "Flee"; "Luca"; "My Sunny Maad"; Raya and the Last Dragon."
• Non-English Language: "Compartment No. 6," Finland, Russia and Germany; "Drive My Car," Japan; "The Hand of God," Italy; "A Hero," France and Iran; "Parallel Mothers," Spain.
• Director: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog,"; Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"; Denis Villeneuve, "Dune."
Television
• Drama series: "Lupin"; "The Morning Show"; "Pose"; "Squid Game"; "Succession."
• Comedy series: "The Great"; "Hacks"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Reservation Dogs"; "Ted Lasso."
• Limited Series: "Dopesick"; "Impeachment: American Crime Story"; "Maid"; "Mare of Easttown"; "The Underground Railroad."
• Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"; Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, "Pose."
• Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Jeremy Strong, "Succession"; Omar Sy, "Lupin."
• Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Jean Smart, "Hacks."
• Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"; Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso."
• Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, "Scenes from a Marriage"; Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"; Elisabeth Olsen, "Wandavision"; Margaret Qualley, "Maid"; Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown."
• Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, "Wandavision"; Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"; Michael Keaton," Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, "Halston"; Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent."
• Supporting actress in a TV series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"; Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"; Andie MacDowell, "Maid"; Sarah Snook, "Succession"; Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
• Best supporting actor in a TV series: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"; Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"; O Yeong-su, "Squid Game"
• Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"; Germaine Franco, "Encanto"; Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"; Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"; Hans Zimmer, "Dune"
• Best screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"; Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"
• Best original song, motion picture: "Be Alive," from "King Richard"; "Dos Oruguitas," from "Encanto"; "Down to Joy," from "Belfast"; "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," from "Respect"; "No Time to Die," from "No Time to Die"