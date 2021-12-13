'Hacks,' 'Succession,' 'The Power of the Dog' make the list of Golden Globe nominees

Nominations were announced Monday for 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Associated Press

Brian Cox earned a Golden Globes nomination for his role as Logan Roy, the ruthless head of a wealthy family and global media conglomerate in HBO's "Succession." Courtesy of HBO

Jean Smart's witty and sharp-tongued comedian Deborah Vance in "Hacks" earned her a Golden Globes nomination, announced Monday. Courtesy of HBO

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. Winners will be announced Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Movies

• Best picture, drama: "Belfast"; "CODA"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "The Power of the Dog."

• Best picture, musical or comedy: "Cyrano"; "Don't Look Up"; "Licorice Pizza"; "Tick, Tick…Boom!"; "West Side Story."

• Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer."

• Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"; Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Will Smith, "King Richard"; Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

• Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Kirsten Dunst, "Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"; Ruth Negga, "Passing"

• Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"; Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"; Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

• Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, "Annette"; Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"; Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"; Emma Stone, "Cruella"; Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story."

• Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"; Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick…Boom!"; Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"; Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights."

• Animated: "Encanto"; "Flee"; "Luca"; "My Sunny Maad"; Raya and the Last Dragon."

• Non-English Language: "Compartment No. 6," Finland, Russia and Germany; "Drive My Car," Japan; "The Hand of God," Italy; "A Hero," France and Iran; "Parallel Mothers," Spain.

• Director: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog,"; Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"; Denis Villeneuve, "Dune."

Television

• Drama series: "Lupin"; "The Morning Show"; "Pose"; "Squid Game"; "Succession."

• Comedy series: "The Great"; "Hacks"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Reservation Dogs"; "Ted Lasso."

• Limited Series: "Dopesick"; "Impeachment: American Crime Story"; "Maid"; "Mare of Easttown"; "The Underground Railroad."

• Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"; Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, "Pose."

• Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Jeremy Strong, "Succession"; Omar Sy, "Lupin."

• Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Jean Smart, "Hacks."

• Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"; Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso."

• Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, "Scenes from a Marriage"; Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"; Elisabeth Olsen, "Wandavision"; Margaret Qualley, "Maid"; Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown."

• Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, "Wandavision"; Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"; Michael Keaton," Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, "Halston"; Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent."

• Supporting actress in a TV series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"; Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"; Andie MacDowell, "Maid"; Sarah Snook, "Succession"; Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

• Best supporting actor in a TV series: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"; Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"; O Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

• Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"; Germaine Franco, "Encanto"; Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"; Alberto Iglesias, "Parallel Mothers"; Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

• Best screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"; Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

• Best animated feature film: "Encanto"; "Flee"; "Luca"; "My Sunny Maad"; "Raya and the Last Dragon"

• Best foreign language film: "Compartment No. 6" (Finland/Russia/Germany); "Drive My Car" (Japan); "The Hand of God" (Italy); "A Hero" (France/Iran); "Parallel Mothers" (Spain)

• Best original song, motion picture: "Be Alive," from "King Richard"; "Dos Oruguitas," from "Encanto"; "Down to Joy," from "Belfast"; "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," from "Respect"; "No Time to Die," from "No Time to Die"