Feder: NBC 5 expands 'Chicago Today'
Updated 12/7/2021 6:10 AM
Just in time for the holidays, NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 has expanded its "Chicago Today" lifestyle show to five days a week.
Hosted by Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall, the show has been airing from 11:30 a.m. to noon Fridays since 2019.
Now it also will air from 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. NBC 5's 11 a.m. newscast will air until 11:45 a.m.
The program generates revenue through advertiser-supported sponsored content and product placement.
• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
