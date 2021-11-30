How you can help those in need on 'Giving Tuesday'

Suburban Chicago has long been the wealthiest region in Illinois, but that doesn't mean we are without problems.

Homelessness, hunger and a lack of access to health care aren't just big-city problems. Statistics tell us a growing number of our neighbors are suffering in a cycle of poverty.

As we enter the traditional season of giving, we are proud to announce a new partnership with the Robert R. McCormick Foundation that will focus on addressing these three issues.

The Daily Herald/Robert R. McCormick Foundation's Neighbors in Need partnership is raising money, and we're inviting you to help.

Just log onto dailyherald.com/neighbors to learn more and donate.

The McCormick Foundation, with about $2 billion in assets, is an accomplished fundraiser and generous philanthropy. It will contribute 50 cents for every tax-deductible dollar you donate. Because we do not charge back any administrative fees, that means for every $1 you donate, $1.50 will be granted to an organization in the suburbs equipped to make a difference.

"The McCormick Foundation is very excited to work with the Daily Herald to provide support to organizations in Chicago's suburbs that are helping those families most in need. We will match each dollar donated with an additional 50 cents, making every donation go farther so that together we can make a big difference in people's lives," said Tim Knight, President and CEO of the McCormick Foundation.

A group composed of leaders from the Daily Herald and McCormick Foundation will jointly decide how to grant the money based on a review of applications.

The Daily Herald's and McCormick Foundation's core missions align perfectly for this purpose: to make our communities a better place.

We hope you'll join us in this effort.